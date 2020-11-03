SYDNEY: Australian spending on information technology (IT) in 2020 is expected to show a 2.8 percent decline, coming in at an estimated A$9249 million, according to market watcher Gartner Australia.

To no-one’s great surprise, the downturn is attributed to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

However Gartner is predicting better days for the industry in 2021, when it estimates IT spending should rebound 3.6 percent to $9582 million.

It predicts major increases in banking and securities spending, up 4.5pc to $1933 million); government spending, up 4.7 percent to $13,241 million; transportation, up $5284 million or 10.4 percent – as airline return to something more like normal; education, up 8.6 percent at $3125 million; and education, up 8.6 percent at $3125 million.

Government should also be a solid spender at $13,241 million, but this is up only a modest 4.7 percent on 2020.

Research veep Kristian Steenstrup said education’s 8.6pc rise next year will be due to increased purchases of laptops, tablets, communication and collaboration technologies to support online learning.

She added: “Looking ahead, we’re seeing strong interest from CIO clients in technologies such as proximity tracking to enable fast response to outbreaks and, in the longer-term, remote monitoring and control of equipment.

“Analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) will also attract investment next year.”