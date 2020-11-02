HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Where To Stream The 2020 Melbourne Cup

By | 2 Nov 2020
The Melbourne Cup is on at 3pm tomorrow – here’s where you can stream the big race live.

In video, TAB will be streaming the race live to all members, as the only corporate bookmaker to do so.

Additionally, thanks to its purchase of the broadcasting rights, Channel 10 will have the race on its digital 10play platform.

As part of its deal with Racing Victoria, Racing.com – or Channel 78 – will also stream the main event on its website and via sports streaming site Kayo, for which free trials are available.

Audio-only streams will also be available through TAB Radio, RSN Racing, Sky Sports Radio, and ABC Grandstand.

The main Cup race kicks off at 3pm in Victoria, Tasmania, NSW and ACT; 2pm in Queensland; 2:30 in South Australia; 1:30 in the NT; and 12pm in Perth.

