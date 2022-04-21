A new report issued by smart-home security provider Ring has shown that 52 per cent of Australian homes will have some form of smart security within the next twelve months.

Ring’s ‘Love Your Home’ report is obviously not the most neutral of news sources, given the vested interests involved. But the survey (carried out by Lonergan Research, who surveyed 1,000 Australians from capital and regional areas) throws up some interesting data nonetheless.

In terms of items Aussies wish to secure, electronics topped the list (62% of respondents) while photos (52%) came in second. Childhood objects (25%) and wine and beer (14%) also made the top 10.

But it’s more than security Australians are after. 30 per cent want to monitor parcel deliveries, 26 per cent want to watch their pets, while only 14 per cent are interested in checking their kids got home safe from school.

51 per cent want security to screen visitors in advance, with 45 per cent keen to see automated security routines become the norm.

“Ring’s Love Your Home report has revealed that protecting our homes isn’t just about bricks and mortar, but the memories and objects within them,” Ring’s Mark Fletcher explains.

“Our mission is to empower Aussies to keep an eye on what matters most via Ring video doorbells and home security cameras, when it matters most.

“We also know our customers love the ease our devices provide with features like package alerts and smart-responses or giving you handsfree access to ask AI like Alexa to show them the front door. The smart-security industry is advancing every day.”