HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > New Sennheiser Earbuds Come Ready For A Workout

New Sennheiser Earbuds Come Ready For A Workout

By | 21 Apr 2022

Sennheiser have announced the release of their SPORT True Wireless earbuds, expanding on their existing range of True Wireless earbuds and aiming to cater to the needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Loaded with features that deliver high quality audio while not compromising on fit or stability, Sennheiser new earbuds are “ready for even the most active challenges”.

Sennheiser have focused on a secure fit and ergonomic design with the SPORT True Wireless, adhering to the needs of those who like to listen to music while working out. To avoid users having their earbuds slip our while running or an intense workout, Sennheiser have included 3 different ear adapter sizes, as well as 4 different ear fins to ensure a comfortable and snug fit.

David Holm, Sennheiser Sports Product Manager says that “every movement during sports is a challenge for your earbuds fit to keep delivering great sound. For anyone who likes to listen to music while exercising, it’s important to be able to concentrate fully on the sport without fear of the earbuds slipping out of place. As all ears are unique in shape and size ‘one fits all’ is not secure, so we have focused on providing a fully customizable solution for maximum wearing comfort and a secure fit.”

Credit: Sennheiser

Alongside this, an IP54 rating ensures that the SPORT True Wireless are able to withstand rain, sweat, dust and other elements they may get exposed to.

Sennheiser have ensured that the new SPORT True Wireless isn’t a compromise on sound quality either. Fitted with the companies TrueResponse transducer, playback has high bass response and “superior clarity without distortion”.

Furthermore, Sennheisers Adaptable Acoustic feature lets users switch between open and closed back earbuds, as well as adjustable EQ settings, ensuring that the world around them can be heard if needed.

The SPORT True Wireless boasts 9 hours of battery life, with an additional 18 on top thanks to the charging case. Pre-orders are currently available starting today, while the pair will be fully released on May 3rd this year for $199.95 AUD.


341530

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Devialet Debut Soundbar With Directional Audio Orb
Sennheiser Launches New AMBEO|OS
Enjoy Holographic Audio With Creative’s Outlier Pro Earbuds
Sennheiser Launches CX Plus SE True Wireless Earbuds
EXCLUSIVE: Sennheiser Close Down Sydney Experience Store
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CNN+ Closed Down After Just One Month Costing Network $500M
Latest News
/
April 22, 2022
/
Samsung To Adopt EV Battery Technology For Smartphones
Latest News
/
April 21, 2022
/
Alienware’s AMD-Powered Laptops Hit Australia
Latest News
/
April 21, 2022
/
New Sharp Flatbed Microwave Delivers Larger Space Easier Cleaning
Latest News
/
April 21, 2022
/
Over Half Of Aussie Homes To Use Smart Security In 2022
Latest News
/
April 21, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CNN+ Closed Down After Just One Month Costing Network $500M
Latest News
/
April 22, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Left wing US broadcaster CNN whose network is available on Foxtel and Fetch TV is shutting down their CNN+ operations...
Read More