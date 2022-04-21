Sennheiser have announced the release of their SPORT True Wireless earbuds, expanding on their existing range of True Wireless earbuds and aiming to cater to the needs of athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Loaded with features that deliver high quality audio while not compromising on fit or stability, Sennheiser new earbuds are “ready for even the most active challenges”.

Sennheiser have focused on a secure fit and ergonomic design with the SPORT True Wireless, adhering to the needs of those who like to listen to music while working out. To avoid users having their earbuds slip our while running or an intense workout, Sennheiser have included 3 different ear adapter sizes, as well as 4 different ear fins to ensure a comfortable and snug fit.

David Holm, Sennheiser Sports Product Manager says that “every movement during sports is a challenge for your earbuds fit to keep delivering great sound. For anyone who likes to listen to music while exercising, it’s important to be able to concentrate fully on the sport without fear of the earbuds slipping out of place. As all ears are unique in shape and size ‘one fits all’ is not secure, so we have focused on providing a fully customizable solution for maximum wearing comfort and a secure fit.”

Alongside this, an IP54 rating ensures that the SPORT True Wireless are able to withstand rain, sweat, dust and other elements they may get exposed to.

Sennheiser have ensured that the new SPORT True Wireless isn’t a compromise on sound quality either. Fitted with the companies TrueResponse transducer, playback has high bass response and “superior clarity without distortion”.

Furthermore, Sennheisers Adaptable Acoustic feature lets users switch between open and closed back earbuds, as well as adjustable EQ settings, ensuring that the world around them can be heard if needed.

The SPORT True Wireless boasts 9 hours of battery life, with an additional 18 on top thanks to the charging case. Pre-orders are currently available starting today, while the pair will be fully released on May 3rd this year for $199.95 AUD.