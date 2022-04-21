HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Audio Pro Seek To Kill Soundbars With New Speaker Range

Audio Pro Seek To Kill Soundbars With New Speaker Range

By | 21 Apr 2022

Audio Pro, known for delivering industry leading audio solutions has released the follow up to their A26 and A36 multi-room speakers, aptly named the A28 and A38.

According to Jens Henriksen, CCO at Audio Pro, the new speakers have been nicknamed “soundbar-killers”.

“[The systems] have become very popular over the years. The stereo sound they offer is something you cannot achieve with a soundbar. The fact that they also work excellently as part of a multiroom system for music, made it feel natural to take them to the next level, including equipping the A28 and A38 with three multiroom solutions in one, like our other multiroom speaker upgrades.”

The A28 are a pair of speakers best suited for wall or shelf mounting, while the A38 are floor standing. While they are more expensive than the previous A26 and A36, they make use of a “new streaming chipset and further sonic fine-tuning”. The new streaming platform allows for pairing with other Audio Pro speakers as well as other speakers compatible with AirPlay 2 and Google Cast. There are also connections for HDMI, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth, and an output for a subwoofer.

Available in black and white, the A28 and A38 are available for purchase on the Audio Pro website starting this month, with prices starting at roughly A$854 (6,000 KR) for the A28, and A$1,280 (9,000 KR) for the A38.


