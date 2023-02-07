There has been over 716,000 domain registrations with the .au extension from its launch in March to December, a new report has revealed.

Currently, there are 4 million .au domains under management with 280,071 new domain names created and 568 new members in quarter four, reported administrator of Australia’s .au top level domain auDA.

Internet users recognise that .au domain names are local and trusted which makes it easier for them to support local businesses or not-for-profit organisations.

With rising domain registrations, the report also identifies an ongoing need for government, industry, business and education sectors to equip Australians with cyber security information and resources.

auDA is a for-purpose organisation that works with a range of stakeholders to oversee Australian domain name registrations.