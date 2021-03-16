HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Outgoing Panasonic CEO Urges Looser Ties To Tesla

By | 16 Mar 2021
Panasonic’s outgoing CEO, Kazuhiro Tsuga, said the company will need to reduce its heavy reliance on Tesla, by making batteries more compatible with electric vehicles from other global carmakers.

“At some point, we need to graduate from our one-legged approach of relying solely on Tesla,” Tsuga – who will step down from April 1 after nine years as CEO – told the Financial Times.

He said Panasonic is entering a different phase and needs to focus on supplying manufacturers other than Tesla.

