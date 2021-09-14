Mattel has partnered with Tesla to bring a new limited-edition remote-control Cybertruck toy to Australia.

The Hot Wheels 1:10 RC Cybertruck includes authentic rims and tyre treads plus working lights, as well as a replica of Tesla’s Cyberquad all-terrain bike.

According to Jacinta Whitehead, Mattel Australia and New Zealand Director of Marketing, the toy follows on from a successful US launch earlier this year.

“This is just another exciting showcase of Hot Wheels partnering with inspiring brands and bringing innovation to the toy industry, for kids and adults alike.

“We’re incredibly proud to bring the Remote Control Cybertruck to Australia. We’ve had a fantastic reaction in the US and can’t wait for Australian fans to enjoy this exciting new 1:10 scale from Hot Wheels,” she said.

The remote-control Cybertruck will be available in limited quantities exclusively from Target online starting this Thursday, September 16, for $199.