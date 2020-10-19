Samsung’s next generation Galaxy S flagships – likely to be called either the S21 or S30 series – will launch in January, according to new leaks.

Renders posted by noted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, also known as OnLeaks, show the baseline S21/S30 as well as a high-end Ultra model; Hemmerstoffer also claims the line will feature a mid-range Plus entry as the S20 series did.

The base model (pictured at top) features a 6.2-inch flat screen with hole punch selfie camera, and appears superficially similar to this year’s S20 FE from the front. The back, however, has a new rear camera housing design which seems to extend from the metal frame of the phone itself, and includes three vertically-stacked lenses with the flash next to the bump.

The Ultra will have a 6.7-inch curved screen with a similar hole punch camera, and its large rear camera housing will incorporate four lenses plus flash; rumours indicate two telephoto lenses as well as wide and ultra-wide lenses. The device will purportedly support S-Pen, though there is no slot for a pen visible on the renders.

Hemmerstoffer says the new models are expected to launch in January 2021, a departure from Samsung’s traditional late-February slot and just two months after the mid-November release of Apple’s iPhone 12.