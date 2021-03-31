Optus Sport has snagged the Australian rights to the 2021 and 2024 Copa América tournaments, bolstering its international football coverage.

The deal will see Optus exclusively broadcast every Copa América game of the next two events, joining Euro 2020 as part of the service’s football offering, and giving it a total of 79 competitive internationals games across 32 days this June and July.

Optus’ Head of TV and Content Corin Dimopoulos has hailed the service’s football season this year as “the closest you can get to a World Cup”, and dubbed Optus Sport the home of premium football in Australia.

“Optus Sport is well and truly focused on securing the best football tournaments and leagues, whilst continuing our world-class coverage across our stable of top-notch football.

“From Lionel Messi and Neymar in the Copa América 2021, to Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane in the upcoming Euro 2020, what was already a big year for Optus Sport has now become a whole lot bigger,” he said.

Copa América, which was originally slated for last year, will now kick off with Argentina vs Chile on June 14 at 7am Sydney time.