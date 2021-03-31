Apple is bringing its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) back as an online event this year, and is tipped to show off the next version of iOS.

WWDC moved online in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was a software-focused event. This year, iOS 15 is expected to be unveiled, as well as the successor to macOS Big Sur; it’s not known yet whether hardware will also be on the program.

According to Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing, the event will showcase the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

“We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers

“We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play,” she said.

WWDC 2021 will be held from June 7 to 11 US Pacific Time, and is free for all developers.