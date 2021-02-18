HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Optus Suffers Second Network Outage This Month

Optus Suffers Second Network Outage This Month

By | 18 Feb 2021
Optus has suffered disruptions to its mobile network, less than two weeks after a nationwide Optus NBN outage.

Mobile services across NSW, Victoria, and Queensland have been impacted, with reports to Downdetector.com starting at around 7:30 this morning and spiking at around 10:30.

An error message seen on the Optus network status page this morning.

An Optus spokesperson told ChannelNews that the problem was a result of network technical issues, with service coming back online as at 11:15 AM.

“Optus has begun remediation on the identified fault which earlier resulted in some Optus customers including residents and businesses experiencing intermittent disruptions to their mobile call, text and data services.

“Customers’ services are now being restored. We apologise for any inconvenience and appreciate customers’ patience,” the spokesperson said.

Optus internet services went down for several hours earlier this month during the broadcast of the US Superbowl, sparking an angry response from customers.

