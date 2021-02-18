The NBN has identified the Australian towns and suburbs crying out for fast broadband speeds.

According to the government-owned broadband provider, more Aussie households than ever before are demanding higher speed nbn plans to support working from home and online learning.

And there are a number of key postcodes around the country which have been identified as ‘leading the charge’ for faster broadband speeds.

The number one postcode demanding faster internet is 2170 in New South Wales, which encompasses Liverpool, Casula and Moorebank.

Next is 3030 in Victoria, which includes Werribee, Werribee South and Point Cook.

In Queensland, the greater Toowoomba region is crying out for better broadband service, while two more Victorian postcodes – 3029 (Hoppers Crossing, Truganina, Tarniet) and 3977 (Cranbourne) – are also demanding faster internet.

According to the report, approximately 70 per cent of customers are now connected to nbn wholesale plans, with peak download speeds of 50 Mbps and above, while more than 16 per cent are connected to plans with speeds of 100 Mbps and above.

“Demand for data on the nbn™ network shows how Australians are continuing to increase their reliance on broadband for work, learning, entertainment and connected life. In doing so, they are choosing faster broadband plans that help to meet their household needs,” Brad Whitcomb, Chief Customer Officer at NBN Co said.

“We expect this trend to continue to 2021 as people continue to adopt new connected devices and entertainment subscriptions and aim to optimise the online experience for everyone at home. “With more devices online at once, a faster broadband plan can help improve experience for the connected household.”