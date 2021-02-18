HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Retailers > JB Hi-Fi > Expensive Wellness Brand Therabody Picked Up By CE Retailers

Expensive Wellness Brand Therabody Picked Up By CE Retailers

By | 18 Feb 2021
,

Leading tech wellness brand Therabody, which sells Theragun massage devices from retailers such as JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman and Bing Lee, has raised equity from over 100 celebrity investors.

Therabody opened up this round of investments to accelerate expansion both in Australia and globally.

Big name celebrities such as rapper Jay-Z, singers Justin Timberlake, Rihanna and model Karlie Kloss have invested in the tech company – many of whom already use Therabody products.

“To have such a significant number of premiere athletes, entrepreneurs, and celebrities invest in our company is both an honor and a testament to the validity of Therabody’s products and mission,” said Benjamin Nazarian, CEO of Therabody.

“Therabody has grown exponentially not only because of our commitment to efficacy and research, but because of the trust that our customers have in what we develop. Our investors not only see the value in taking care of their bodies naturally, but they are investing in both the industry and in a brand that they believe is creating impact.”

US-based Therabody has been in operation since 2017 and grew its profits by more than 30x in 2020.

It has expanded into more than 60 countries and increased retailer distribution to 10,000 doors in 18 months, including in JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, Bing Lee, David Jones and Rebel Sport in Australia.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

LIFX Product Sold At JB Hi-Fi Recalled
JB Hi-Fi Latest News
/
February 18, 2021
/
Glen Dimplex Snags Another Aussie Company
Air Conditioning And Heating Latest News
/
February 18, 2021
/
Optus Suffers Second Network Outage This Month
Latest News Optus
/
February 18, 2021
/
These Are The Aussie Postcodes Desperate For Fast Broadband
Latest News NBN Co
/
February 18, 2021
/
Target Finally Gets Traction But Still Behind Kmart
Latest News Retailers
/
February 18, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

LIFX Product Sold At JB Hi-Fi Recalled
JB Hi-Fi Latest News
/
February 18, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
A product recall has been issued for an LIFX smart switch due to fire risk. The black and white models...
Read More