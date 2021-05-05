HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Optus Rolls Out Living Network

By | 5 May 2021

Optus has launched Optus Living Network, a network that it claims adapts to customers changing needs.

Speaking at the annual Comms Day Summit, Optus CEO Bayer Rosmarin said customers deserve more from their network and Optus is stepping up to make sure they get it.

“We are raising the bar on what customers should expect from their network, creating a richer, emotional connection to connectivity,” she said.

Rosmarin added that Optus had already introduced a range of on-demand Optus Living Network features that can be activated in the My Optus App: Donate Your Data, Unlimited Data Day, Optus Pause and Game Path.

A new feature, Call Translate, allows customers to enjoy real-time conversations translated between different languages to be added to the network.

