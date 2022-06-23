Customers of third-party mobile providers that use the Optus network, such as Aussie Broadband and Amaysim, can now use eSIMs.

Optus is the first telco to offer eSIMs to its Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), meaning users can sign up remotely in minutes, using a QR code.

Until now, only Telstra, Optus or TPG customers could use eSIMs.

“We are launching eSIMs because our MVNO partners want to offer their customers a more simple, sustainable and convenient way to join Optus’ strong, nationwide network,” said Optus Managing Director of Wholesale, Satellite and Strategy, Ben White.

“Now, customers of our wholesale partners will have a simple new way of connecting without needing to acquire a physical SIM card.

“eSIMs allow customers the option to have two numbers on one device, potentially eliminating the need to carry around both a work phone and a personal phone.

“It also provides more Australians with new ways to make more sustainable, environmentally friendly changes to their everyday lives.”