HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Optus Offers eSIMs To Third-Party Providers

Optus Offers eSIMs To Third-Party Providers

By | 23 Jun 2022

Customers of third-party mobile providers that use the Optus network, such as Aussie Broadband and Amaysim, can now use eSIMs.

Optus is the first telco to offer eSIMs to its Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), meaning users can sign up remotely in minutes, using a QR code.

Until now, only Telstra, Optus or TPG customers could use eSIMs.

“We are launching eSIMs because our MVNO partners want to offer their customers a more simple, sustainable and convenient way to join Optus’ strong, nationwide network,” said Optus Managing Director of Wholesale, Satellite and Strategy, Ben White.

“Now, customers of our wholesale partners will have a simple new way of connecting without needing to acquire a physical SIM card.

“eSIMs allow customers the option to have two numbers on one device, potentially eliminating the need to carry around both a work phone and a personal phone.

“It also provides more Australians with new ways to make more sustainable, environmentally friendly changes to their everyday lives.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
Optus Brings B2B Arm Back To Australia
Aussie Telcos Prepare Multi-Factor Authentication
COMMENT: All Telstra Wants Is A Monopoly Again, Bugger The Consumer
Telstra Raises Phone Bills Across All Monthly Tiers
Optus CEO Slams Telstra-TPG Deal: “Higher Prices, Worse Service”
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CE & Appliance Retailers Concerned About 2023
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
BREAKING NEWS: Water Resistant Smartphone Claims Costs Samsung $14M
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
Philips Launches 120-Inch All-In-One Projector
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
NBN Opens To ‘Non-Premises’ Connections
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
Micron Launches World’s First 1.5TB MicroSD Card
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CE & Appliance Retailers Concerned About 2023
Latest News
/
June 23, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
CE and appliance retailers are punting on business holding up in 2022, with several telling ChannelNews that their biggest concern...
Read More