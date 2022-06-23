NBN Co is taking orders for its Smart Places connections, in its first push to provide internet beyond premises connections.

Smart Places is currently piloting in 35 locations around the country, and will now be available for orders for construction areas that commerce after January 1.

Smart Places will connect “eligible non-premises locations that are part of common infrastructure when designing and developing Master Plan Communities, commercial and industrial estates, and smart cities of the future”, according to the company.

This includes installing “miniaturised, ruggedised and reverse-powered network connection devices” to “traffic lights, electric vehicle charging stations, public parks and skate parks, as well as in conjunction with the operation of water infrastructure.”