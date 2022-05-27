HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Optus Blames NBN For Yearly Revenue Slide

Optus Blames NBN For Yearly Revenue Slide

By | 27 May 2022

Optus has posted an operating revenue drop of 5.8 per cent, for which it blames falling NBN payments, along with a slide in equipment sales.

For the year ending March 31, Optus saw EBITDA jump by 3.5 per cent, with EBIT leaped 32 per cent to A$249 million.

Revenue is down from $8.32 billion to $7.38 billion, with operating expenses down 10 per cent.

It added 273,000 new mobile customers, with mobile average revenue per user up 8.1 per cent – a sign of rising plan prices as users chew up more and more data.

“Optus has positive momentum after a tough couple of Covid-impacted years, with strong growth in underlying EBIT across our business,” CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said.

“Product innovation and enhanced customer experience continue to be major Optus strategic differentiators and underpinned our ability to grow our mobile customer base and generate increased mobile ARPU.”

Telstra also blamed waning pay receipts from NBN for its 15 per cent drop in earnings, and a 34 per cent plummet in net profit for the first half of FY22.

 



About Post Author
,
You may also like
NBN Blames Elon Musk For Planned Price Hike
Business Operating In Australia Banned Over Security Concerns
Telstra, TPG, Optus Losing NBN Share To Smaller Players
TPG CEO Wants Big Tech Paying More For Bandwidth
Thousands Affected By Optus Outage
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Man Charged After Selling Thousands Of Fraudulent SIM Cards To Crime Family
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Sony Shifts From Console, Half Of All Games On PC And Mobile By 2025
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Telstra Pays $11 Million Compensation To Customers
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Aldi Play Disruptor In Pro Home Office Market
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Aussie Retail Hits Record High Sales
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Man Charged After Selling Thousands Of Fraudulent SIM Cards To Crime Family
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
A 30-year old phone store manager has been charged and refused bail, after police claimed he had supplied and sold...
Read More