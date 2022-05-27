HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Aussie Retail Hits Record High Sales

Aussie Retail Hits Record High Sales

By | 27 May 2022

The rising cost of living, inflation, and a pandemic haven’t stopped Australians from spending up big, with April marking yet another retail turnover high.

Retail sales rose 0.9 per cent in April from the previous quarter, according to the ABS, marking the fourth consecutive monthly rise. Sales rose 9.6 per cent compared with April 2021.

$33.9 million was spent in April.

ABS director of quarterly economic wide statistics Ben James credits spending around the various food industries, such as dining, cafes, takeaway, and groceries, for the jump.

“This is a contrast to the consumer behaviour previously seen during the pandemic, where these two industries would consistently move in opposite directions as outbreaks and restrictions either tightened or eased,” James explains.

Despite the free spending, both household goods and department store spending dropped, by 2.7 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Aussie Retail Union Calls For Wage Rise
Record Month For Aussie Retail Sales
Nintendo Expects 10% Fewer Switch Sales This Year
Demand For Smartphones Set To Fall According To TSMC
Aussie Shopping Centre Rents Recovering: Colliers
target="_blank"
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Man Charged After Selling Thousands Of Fraudulent SIM Cards To Crime Family
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Sony Shifts From Console, Half Of All Games On PC And Mobile By 2025
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Telstra Pays $11 Million Compensation To Customers
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Aldi Play Disruptor In Pro Home Office Market
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
Optus Blames NBN For Yearly Revenue Slide
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Man Charged After Selling Thousands Of Fraudulent SIM Cards To Crime Family
Latest News
/
May 27, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
A 30-year old phone store manager has been charged and refused bail, after police claimed he had supplied and sold...
Read More