Aldi Play Disruptor In Pro Home Office Market

By | 27 May 2022

Aldi are set to play disrupter in the Pro home office market, with their latest special buys catalogue listing a range of premium products that competitors are selling at significantly higher prices.

Among the products on offer is a full HD LG 32 monitor that is on sale for $279.

 Click to open Aldi catalogue

Also being offered is a $49 Cygnett charging dock for three Apple products including buds, Apple watch and iPhone.A similar Cygnett dock is selling at Harvey Norman for $169 and they are describing this as an “amazing deal”.

Another neat product is a $24.99 dollar condenser microphone from Bauhn, and a $50 aluminium Bauhn notebook stand.

A similar Bonelk elevate laptop stand in black is selling at Harvey Norman for $100 double the price of the Bauhn model.

A Lenovo keyboard and mouse set is selling for $32.

A single arm gas spring monitor mount or dual arm monitor mount is selling for $49.99.

The move to range a major array of branded home office products comes as several retailers struggle to get stock.

 

 

 



