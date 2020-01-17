Optus’ 5G Video Call Test A Success

Optus has successfully completed another important test for its 5G network, with the Australian telco teaming up with Ericsson and Oppo to experiment with simultaneous video calling and video streaming on the new mobile network.

The 5G video call test required Optus to make an end-to-end 5G video test call while streaming video content on a 4G device with the Ericsson Spectrum Sharing technology.

Using the Optus 5G network in Australia and Singtel’s pilot 5G network in Singapore, an inter-country video call was made using an Oppo 5G device while streaming video content on a 4G device.

Dynamic Spectrum Sharing is a technology developed my Ericcson that allows compatible devices to use both 4G and 5G at the same time, which could eliminate coverage issues currently plaguing the mMwave spectrum.

According to Optus, the technology allows the assignment of spectrum resources from both networks to support the different service demands between users.

‘Optus is one of the first few operators in the world to demonstrate this Dynamic Spectrum Sharing with end to end capability,’ according to Head of Access Network Planning and Quality, Kent Wu.

The Optus 4G network currently covers 93.7% of Australians with the new technology enabling the telco to more ‘efficiently manage our spectrum assets in a way that addresses the needs of our existing 4G customers whilst also assisting to widen our 5G coverage and unlocking new video experience services on 5G’.