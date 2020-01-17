‘Class Leading’: Harman Reveals Studio Headphones With Bluetooth

Harman Professional Solutions has announced the new AKG K361-BT and K371-BY professional studio headphones featuring Bluetooth connectivity.

The new headphones are said to deliver studio-quality sound, Bluetooth functionality, plush comfort and a sleek, sturdy design that is ideal for mobile lifestyles.

‘Today’s artists and content creators are creating in more locations than ever before, and they need uncompromising audio performance at home, in the studio and on the road,’ said Chris Hansen, Director Recording and Content Creation, HARMAN Professional Solutions.

‘With class-leading frequency responses, Bluetooth connectivity and ergonomic, foldable design, K361-BT and K371-BT headphones are the perfect reference headphones for today’s mobile creative lifestyles.’

The AKG K361-BT and K371-BT headphones are designed to be suitable for engineers, podcasters, beatmakers and mobile artists who want the flexibility of wired or wirless connectivity combined with ‘studio-quality’ sound.

Both new models feature an over-ear, closed-black designed that is ‘precision’ engineered to reproduce natural, balanced audio in exceptional detail – enabling owners to make more confident decisions when mixing and editing.

With a stunning frequency response—15 Hz to 28 kHz in the K361-BT and 5 Hz to 40 kHz in the K371-BT—they are said to deliver the deepest bass and highest highs in their class.

Both professional headphones feature high-sensitivity, largest-in-class 50mm drivers and pure oxygen-free copper voice coils to deliver ‘clear, detailed and balanced lows, mids and highs.’

The AKG K361-BT ($161.25 U.S.) and AKG K371-BT ($223.75 U.S.) will be available for purchase through their official website this month.