Oppo Reveals ‘Holdable’ Health Tracker

By | 15 Dec 2022

Chinese tech giant Oppo has revealed the OHealth H1, a ‘holdable’ health device that looks like a gaming mouse.

The company showcased the odd looking orb during its Inno Day 2022 event held in China.

It’s described as “a health device for the family”, meaning its holdable (as oppose to wearable) design may be because it’s intended to track the health of multiple family members.

The device weights 95 grams, and contains an ECG, plus sensors to measure your heart rate, body temperature, blood oxygen levels, and sleep.

The OHealth H1 is unlikely to reach our shores, given the regulatory hurdles such a device could have to clear.



