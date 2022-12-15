Samsung has reportedly started a new mobile chip team within its smartphone division, which means that the smartphone multinational giant would be taking on responsibility for producing its own mobile chips.

Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) Business has set up its own application processor team, led by executive vice president and former Qualcomm employee Choi Won-joon according to a report shared by a South Korean Website The Elec.

The company has been using its own Exynos chips in some of its phones for years so the news comes as a surprise.

Starting this new division would seemingly undercut the division responsible for producing its Exynos chips.

However, the report mentions that there’s a possibility this new team will simply be tasked with optimizing Samsung System LSI’s Exynos chips.

The Exynos chips perform considerably worse than their Qualcomm Snapdragon counterpart which explains why Samsung Galaxy S23 has been tipped to be powered exclusively by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Samsung also reportedly struggled with low yields of its most recent high-end chip, the Exynos 2200.