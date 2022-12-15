Turncoat Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese who did what he claimed he would never do, ‘cut a deal with the Greens’ could have set Australia on a course of rising electrical appliance costs and cold showers.

Households face costs between $21,555 and $41,430 to switch-over from gas to electric appliances claim the experts with appliance retailers set to benefit from the move from gas to electricity.

Gas Energy Australia claim that the Federal Labor Government are leading Australians astray over the issue of gas appliances especially when it comes to cooking and gas showers, which could run cold under the Labour proposals.

Shadow treasurer Angus Taylor claims “today’s vote on this Bill is the end of a shambolic and disgraceful process after months of inaction, and thought bubbles being dropped on an almost daily basis by government ministers”.

“We’re being asked to vote today on a Bill that we hadn’t seen until late last night. It was still being baked yesterday afternoon and it’s come out completely undercooked. Now, we know that to get this through the Parliament, Labor has done a sweetheart deal with the Greens”.

Taylor added “We don’t know how much they’ve given them. But we do know the Greens passed or approved this legislation, agreed to support this legislation completely sight unseen. This is like the buyer of a house coming in and buying the house without having even seen it”.

Gas Energy Australia analysis suggests that millions of Australians that own gas heaters and have since also bought an air conditioner have been completely duped. Based on Gas Energy Australia’s logic these air conditioners simply won’t work until these households pay thousands of dollars to have the gas heater completely removed and disposed of.

Aldi is already working with distributors such as Tempo with the offer of a $299 Sterling electric cooktop to replace a gas cooktop.

And this is where the hidden costs kick in because these types of cooktops don’t come with a plug, it needs to be directly wired and that will cost you at least $600 as the appliance needs a dedicated wire circuit to the meter switchboard.

As one industry executive said, “This is going to cost consumers thousands and retailers are rubbing their hands at the prospect of new business from the Labor legislation”.

Taylor claimed “Australians want more affordable, reliable energy in this country. That is a reasonable request and it’s what we want to see as an Opposition”.

“This legislation will deliver the opposite. We know Chris Bowen, who doesn’t understand his own legislation, we saw yesterday afternoon. But we do know Chris Bowen is not prepared to commit to reducing energy bills”

He added “The real test for this legislation is whether when Australians received their energy bills next year, they’re lower or higher and Chris Bowen himself has said they’re going to be higher. That is the test. Will Australians pay less? Will they get more affordable, reliable energy? And the answer at the end of this shambolic process is they simply won’t”.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has confirmed the Coalition will not support Labor’s emergency energy legislation, saying the “catastrophic” package will offer support with one hand but will “drive prices up” with the other.

Mr Dutton, speaking at a press conference in Canberra, said the federal government has “cobbled together” this package which he believes will not support families”.

“On the one hand the government’s offering support, on the other, they’re driving prices up, so I don’t think this government knows what they’re doing when it comes to energy policy. They had five months to work it out and they should have outlined their plan in the budget (but) they didn’t,” he said.