OpenAI In Talks To Create An AI iPhone

By | 29 Sep 2023

The former lead designer of Apple, Jony Ive is in talks to partner with ChatGPT owner OpenAI to create an “iPhone of Artificial Intelligence,” according to sources.

The Financial Times reported OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman turned to LoveFrom (Ive’s company) to develop the first consumer device for the brand.

To be financed with an investment from Japanese conglomerate Softbank, for $1 billion USD, chip design company Arm will also be joining the team. Development talks are serious however, the process of narrowing down a product was in the early stages “with many different ideas on the table.”

Sources claim it could still be months before an official agreement is made, and any product would take years to reach consumers.

Ive served as chief design officer at Apple from 1997 to 2019, playing a key part in designing products such as the iPhone and MacBook.



