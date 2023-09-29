Amazon has won the first round in it’s fight with the European Union.

The EU has put more Big Tech firms under the microscope over new content-moderation rules, but Amazon has won this first battle.

The president of the EU’s General Court issued an order partially deferring the European Commission’s April verdict compelling Amazon to publish a detailed database of adverts it receives, with their content, the brand name or subject, and who paid.

In July, Amazon challenged the EU’s judgement to classify it as a “very large online platform” under the Digital Services Act, which was already named by Google Shopping and Alibaba.

At the time, the Luxembourg-based court supplied a provisional order to suspend the EU’s decision entirely, but now this week’s court order succeeds the last one.

“We welcome this decision as an important first step that supports our broader position that Amazon doesn’t fit the description of a ‘Very Large Online Platform’ (VLOP) under the DSA, and therefore should not be designated as such,” Amazon said in an emailed statement.

“We look forward to working closely with the EC concerning Amazon’s other obligations under the DSA.”

The EU act has stirred the pot for Big Tech and was driven by seeing the current environment as a breakdown of powerful businesses to tackle a reduction of illegal material on their platforms.

The new terms of the act make Amazon and other online marketplaces track merchants on their platform, introduce ways for consumers to raise notice of illegal content, and randomly assess for unlawful products.