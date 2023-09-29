Sony President and CEO Jim Ryan has announced his retirement after 30 years, formally leaving in March next year, with group President Hiroki Totoki chosen as the interim CEO, while a successor is found.

Jim has been with Sony since 1994, becoming the key figurehead for PlayStation. His most recent success was the launch of the PS5, surpassing 40 million units sold.

Plans are currently in place to find a successor, with CFO Hiroki Totoki to step into the role in the interim. During this time, he is set to work with Sony Chairman and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida to “define the next chapter of PlayStation’s future,” including naming an official successor to Ryan.

Jim has released a statement that read, “After 30 years, I have made the decision to retire from SIE in March 2024. I’ve relished the opportunity to have a job I love in a very special company, working with great people and incredible partners. But I’ve found it increasingly difficult to reconcile living in Europe and working in North America. I will leave having been privileged to work on products that have touched millions of lives across the world; PlayStation will always be part of my life, and I feel more optimistic than ever about the future of SIE. I want to thank Yoshida-san for placing so much trust in me and being an incredibly sensitive and supportive leader.”

Hiroki is stepping in during a time of change for PlayStation, which is currently preparing a more aggressive dive into live services with ‘Marathon’ and ‘FairGame$.’

“Jim no longer wants to manage the trade-off between having a job in the U.S. and a home in the UK. He has been an inspirational leader, guiding SIE though the global COVID pandemic while leading the launch of PlayStation 5 and making it PlayStation’s most successful platform,” a statement read.

Sony are expecting to sell 25 million PS5 consoles this financial year, but admit it’s resorting to promotions to help momentum.

The successor for Ryan will be facing challenges such as driving a push outside the company’s focus on single player console games, and jumping into a more live service market.

Ryan’s milestones include acquisitions of studios including Bungie to maintain an edge over Microsoft, and the launch of a virtual reality headset.