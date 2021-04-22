HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Online Retailer Powershop Cops $300K Fine Over Solar Deals

Online Retailer Powershop Cops $300K Fine Over Solar Deals

By | 22 Apr 2021

Online retailer Powershop has been fined $300,000 after having been found guilty of discriminating against solar customers in Victoria.

Victoria’s Essential Services Commission found the energy retailer, operating under the Kogan Energy brand, had offered cheaper tariffs exclusively to non-solar customers between September 2019 and April 2020.

The commission heard that solar customers could only access the tariffs under the so-called Kogan Energy Solar Market Offers, which were in fact found to be more expensive.

Commission chair Kate Symons said treating rooftop solar customers differently to non-solar customers is a clear contravention of Victoria’s Electricity Industry Act 2000. She added that the decision to fine Powershop sent a strong message that solar discrimination would not be tolerated.

Meridian announced its partnership with online retailer Kogan in June 2019, saying that Powershop would supply energy and retail services, while the Kogan group would be responsible for sales and marketing.

Powershop Australia CEO Jason Stein has said the online retailer “unreservedly apologises to our 161 customers that were impacted by this failure on our part”.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Kogan Offering Fractional Shares To Customers
Renewables Increasing Power To The Main Grid
Labor Backs Solar Battery Push With Pledge Of $200 Million
Australians Install 31,000 Solar Batteries In A Year
BREAKING NEWS: COVID-19 Kind To Kogan, Sales Up 97.4% Profits Surge $164%
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Alibaba Almost Shipped As Many Smart Speakers As Amazon in Q1, 2021
Amazon Google Industry
/
April 22, 2021
/
Ecovacs’ New Robot Has A Sweet-Smelling Feature
Appliances Cleaning Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/
53% Of Cellnet Now Owned By German Distributor
Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/
Which Audio Industry Executive Wants To Be A Millionaire?
Latest News
/
April 22, 2021
/
Aussie Marketers Upset By Apple’s Anti-Tracking Move Against Facebook
Apple Communication Facebook
/
April 22, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Alibaba Almost Shipped As Many Smart Speakers As Amazon in Q1, 2021
Amazon Google Industry
/
April 22, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon’s domination of the smart speaker market isn’t as assured as it may seem, with three Chinese manufacturers closing in...
Read More