Online retailer Powershop has been fined $300,000 after having been found guilty of discriminating against solar customers in Victoria.

Victoria’s Essential Services Commission found the energy retailer, operating under the Kogan Energy brand, had offered cheaper tariffs exclusively to non-solar customers between September 2019 and April 2020.

The commission heard that solar customers could only access the tariffs under the so-called Kogan Energy Solar Market Offers, which were in fact found to be more expensive.

Commission chair Kate Symons said treating rooftop solar customers differently to non-solar customers is a clear contravention of Victoria’s Electricity Industry Act 2000. She added that the decision to fine Powershop sent a strong message that solar discrimination would not be tolerated.

Meridian announced its partnership with online retailer Kogan in June 2019, saying that Powershop would supply energy and retail services, while the Kogan group would be responsible for sales and marketing.

Powershop Australia CEO Jason Stein has said the online retailer “unreservedly apologises to our 161 customers that were impacted by this failure on our part”.