Home > Brands > Amazon > Construction Begins On $1.5b Amazon Hub In Melbourne CBD

Construction Begins On $1.5b Amazon Hub In Melbourne CBD

By | 22 Apr 2021
Workers have officially broken ground on the massive $1.5 billion commercial development in the heart of Melbourne CBD, with Amazon as the main tenant.

555 Collins Street will be built in two stages, the first of which is a 48,000 square metre office tower to house up to 75,000 workers. It will sit on the corner of Collins and King.

Adam Beavis, Amazon Web Services Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, was at the official launch, alongside Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas and Lord Mayor of Melbourne Sally Capp.

“We’re excited to be part of the reinvigoration of Melbourne CBD, by strengthening our local presence in the Victorian economy,” Beavis said.

“Melbourne has a rich community of innovators, and we are looking forward to bringing Amazon’s growing local workforce to 555 Collins Street so we can continue to invent and innovate on behalf of customers across our Amazon and AWS businesses in Australia.”

The building has a six-star green rating, and will be constructed “under a carbon-neutral framework” according to Beavis.

