HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > Online Retail Sales Slow Down in August

Online Retail Sales Slow Down in August

By | 1 Oct 2020
,

The NAB online retail sales index fared a slowdown in August, slipping to 4.2% [on-month, seasonally adjusted] versus 6.6% in July.

Online retail sales continued to grow during the month, however, at a slower pace than record results in July.

The figures follow lockdown conditions in Melbourne, with retailers largely surviving on e-commerce for revenue generation.

Growth was lead by personal and recreational goods and department stores during the month.

The largest sales category – homewares and appliances – was flat for August.

Sales in metro areas reported slowing growth, whilst regional areas contracted slightly.

Both domestic and international merchants notched growth in the month, with international retailers outpacing domestic. International results were driven by strong performance in the homewares and appliances segment.

In year-on-year terms, domestic merchants have significantly outpaced international merchants.

NAB forecasts that in the twelve months to August, Australian consumers spent around $39.2 billion on online retail – about 11.5% of the total retail trade estimate.

The result is 33.6% higher than the same time last year.

Further information is available on NAB’s website here.

[NAB]

[NAB]

[NAB]

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Shopping Holiday Urges Aussies To Buy Local Today
Smart Home Device Sales Up Amid COVID19
Lenovo Reveal Aussie Pricing For New ThinkBooks
Roku Takes On Amazon With AirPlay 2 & HomeKit Support
Noise Cancellation For Google Meet Coming To Phones
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Review: The Motorola Moto G9 Play Is A Budget Smartphone With Premium Features
Latest News Latest Reviews Motorola
/
October 1, 2020
/
Marshall Launches On-Ear Headphones With Wireless Charging
Brands Headphones Latest News
/
October 1, 2020
/
More European Countries Asked To Ban Huawei
China Ban Huawei Latest News
/
October 1, 2020
/
Shopping Holiday Urges Aussies To Buy Local Today
Industry Latest News
/
October 1, 2020
/
Has NBN Convinced The ACCC To Back Down?
Latest News NBN
/
October 1, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Review: The Motorola Moto G9 Play Is A Budget Smartphone With Premium Features
Latest News Latest Reviews Motorola
/
October 1, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Motorola’s latest mid-range smartphone the Moto G9 Play is a worthy device with a performance and user experience that doesn’t...
Read More