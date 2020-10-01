Consumers have been urged to shop local today, with October 1 the inaugural ‘National Buy Aussie Day.’ The initiative has been backed by former Olympic gold medallist, Grant Hackett, who is the ‘face’ of the shopping holiday.

The ‘call-to-arms’ shopping event aims to promote the local economy, following the impact of bushfires and the COVID19 pandemic on Australian business.

The news comes as around 900,000 local business are relying on some form of government support in the current economic crisis.

“When small businesses thrive, so does the Australian economy – it is quite logical as we create more jobs at home and money stays here,” states National Buy Aussie Day founder, Chris White.

National Buy Aussie Day has also been launched by Sydney 2000 gold medal beach volleyballers, Kerri Pottharst and Natalie Cook.

“Research continually shows that Australians prefer to buy Australian, so National Buy Aussie Day is a tangible opportunity for every one of us to make a real difference and support the businesses of our family and friends that are the real cornerstone of our national economy, and are struggling like never before,” adds Mr White.