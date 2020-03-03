One Month Inventory Left For Apple As Supply Plummets: Analyst

Apple only has around one months’ worth of lens inventory left and iPhone production lines will not significantly improve until the second quarter of 2020, according to credible Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The tech giant’s supply chains in China had been struck hard by the coronavirus outbreak, forcing temporary factory closures in key distribution locations and retail shop closures.

In the past few weeks, Kuo warned of delays and low labour return rates at Apple supplier factories in China.

iPhone camera lens shipments from supplier Genius Electronic Optical reportedly dropped significantly in the past month, with supplies also declining.

Kuo predicts Apple only has around one months’ worth of lens inventory remaining, with significant production set to resume as early as May.

In relation to upcoming models, Kuo predicts the 2020 flagship iPhones will maintain the ultra-wide lens design as the iPhone 11. If no significant improvements are made to the cameras in Apple’s upcoming models, Samsung may become more dominant in the smartphone market due to its impressive S20 flagship range.

In January, Kuo predicted tthat all of the 5G iPhones were still on track to launch around September this year.

However, more recently, Kuo has suggested that the long-rumoured ‘iPhone 9’ or ‘iPhone SE’ would still be on track for an early 2020 launch, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

With the outbreak of COVID-19 continuing to spread to new countries, with nearly 90,000 global infections, it remains to be seen how great of an impact it will have on Apple’s supply chain.

Apple declined to provide a comment for this story.