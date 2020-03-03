HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Gaming > HyperX Adds Aqua Switches To Gaming Keyboard Range

HyperX Adds Aqua Switches To Gaming Keyboard Range

By | 3 Mar 2020
HyperX has expanded its range of mechanical gaming keyboards with the launch of the Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core models with Aqua switches.

The Alloy Origins is HyperX’s mid-range full-size keyboard while the Alloy Origins Core is the tenkeyless version.

Both will now support tactile Aqua switches in addition to the regular linear Red switches. A tactile switch means the keyboard user will feel a slight bump just prior to the key’s actuation point while a linear switch offers no resistance at all.

HyperX says the new tactile HyperX Aqua mechanical switch is “built for performance and longevity” and boasts of an 80 million click rating.

Both keyboards sport an aluminium body with “an aircraft-grade brushed finish” that HyperX says is designed for durability and stability.

“We are excited to introduce our second HyperX-branded switch as we expand our full-sized and tenkeyless gaming keyboards lineup to include our HyperX Aqua tactile switches,” says Jennifer Ishii, keyboard business manager, HyperX.

“Both the HyperX Alloy Origins and Alloy Origins Core keyboards are built to provide users with performance, reliability and features designed to enhance the overall gaming experience.”

HyperX has yet to price the Aqua switch version but the Alloy Origins Red switch keyboard is AU$169.

 

