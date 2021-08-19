Olimpia Splendid has appointed Aymeric de Rosbo as Commercial Sales Manager for the Australia and New Zealand region.

de Rosbo has worked in various roles across the industry, including P&D manager for DIY Resolutions, and positions at Automatic Technology, Australia Post, B&D Doors and Openers and Parbury Design Solutions.

Managing Director of Olimpia Splendid, Gregor Black, said of the hire: “With our access to an outstanding range of commercial climate solutions from Europe, the time was right to deepen our relationships with builders, developers and architects.

“Aymeric brings a demonstrated ability to understand customers and present solutions that fit perfectly with their needs.”

Olimpia Splendid has been in the climate control business for over 60 countries, with the Italian company expanding to over 45 markets.

“There is a huge opportunity here for Olimpia Splendid to become a supplier of choice in the commercial space,” de Rosbo said.

“I’m confident that the company’s commitment to superior design and sustainable performance will find a ready audience.

“As a dedicated resource for Olimpia Splendid commercial comfort solutions, I look forward to meeting decision makers in the commercial sector and presenting them with the Olimpia Splendid story.”