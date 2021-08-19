HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Olimpia Splendid Appoints New Commercial Sales Manager A/NZ

Olimpia Splendid Appoints New Commercial Sales Manager A/NZ

By | 19 Aug 2021

Olimpia Splendid has appointed Aymeric de Rosbo as Commercial Sales Manager for the Australia and New Zealand region.

de Rosbo has worked in various roles across the industry, including P&D manager for DIY Resolutions, and positions at Automatic Technology, Australia Post, B&D Doors and Openers and Parbury Design Solutions.

Managing Director of Olimpia Splendid, Gregor Black, said of the hire: “With our access to an outstanding range of commercial climate solutions from Europe, the time was right to deepen our relationships with builders, developers and architects.

“Aymeric brings a demonstrated ability to understand customers and present solutions that fit perfectly with their needs.”

Olimpia Splendid has been in the climate control business for over 60 countries, with the Italian company expanding to over 45 markets.

“There is a huge opportunity here for Olimpia Splendid to become a supplier of choice in the commercial space,” de Rosbo said.

“I’m confident that the company’s commitment to superior design and sustainable performance will find a ready audience.

“As a dedicated resource for Olimpia Splendid commercial comfort solutions, I look forward to meeting decision makers in the commercial sector and presenting them with the Olimpia Splendid story.”

About Post Author
,
You may also like
Unico Pro Three-In-One AC System Now 20% Off At The Good Guys
Noirot’s Affordable Home Heating Range Is Your Best Friend This Winter
Olimpia Splendid Unveils 2021 Fanless Heater Range
Olimpia Splendid Launches Wi-Fi Portable AC At The Good Guys
Olimpia Splendid Launch First Wall-Mounted Air Conditioner With No External Unit
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
Oz Card Payments Drop As Online Shopping Grows
Latest News Point Of Sale
/
August 19, 2021
/
World’s Leading TV Vendors Increase Panel Orders
Industry Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/
Brightstar Rebrands to Likewize, Focusing On Device Repair, Solutions
Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/
Vaccines Mandatory For CES 2022
CES CES 2022 Coronavirus
/
August 19, 2021
/
Apple Watch Used By NY Gang To Steal $500K
Apple Latest News
/
August 19, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

woman-holding-card-while-operating-silver-laptop-919436
Oz Card Payments Drop As Online Shopping Grows
Latest News Point Of Sale
/
August 19, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Card payments in Australia have fallen for the first time as the rate of card fraud increases, driven by an...
Read More