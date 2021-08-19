TV production looks to be heating up in the third quarter of 2021, with the top nine TV vendors all increasing their TV panel orders in the September quarter, compared to June.

This is based on data gathered by China-based Sigmaintell Consulting, who note the top nine will procure 42.6 million TV panels in the quarter – a 4.4 per cent leap quarter to quarter, but an 8 per cent slip year-on year.

The rise is due to tight supply in the first half of 2021, coupled with the expected holiday rush.

In terms of sizes, smaller screens are out, with September quarter demand for panels under 55-inch shrinking, while orders for 55-inch and above “will significantly increase”, Sigmaintell noted.