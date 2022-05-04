Despite attendance and support from US Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), a vote determining unionization of a second New York City Amazon facility ruled against the move.

According to a National Labor Relations Board tally, votes sat at 380 in favour and 618 against a union for the facility on Staten Island, codenamed LDJ5, which employs 1,600 people.

The Amazon Labor Union, led by Chris Smalls, an ex-employee of the American multination corporation, had previously won the vote to unionize a larger Staten Island facility in April that employed 8,300 workers. Amazon however hope to overrule the vote via an appeal with the National Labor Relations Board.

Amazon have been called out for their poor treatment of workers, with reports that staff have had to urinate in bottles to make harsh quotas and avoid being reprimanded. Employees and outsiders alike have condemned the actions of the corporation.

Senator Bernie Sanders, who was rallying at the most recent vote, pointed out the harsh contrast between the wealth and comfort of Founder and Chairman Jeff Bezos, and the harsh conditions his staff are put under.

“I say to Jeff Bezos, who owns a $500 million yacht — I say, ‘Jeff, when you’re out on your yacht, I want you to think about the workers,’” he said. “They want housing that is affordable. They want to be able to put away a few bucks to send their kids to college.”

It is also worth noting that in 2021, Amazon reportedly paid $0 in tax on roughly $74 billion AUD in sales.

An Amazon spokesperson quickly responded to the failed efforts to unionize the LDJ5 facility.

“We’re glad that our team at LDJ5 were able to have their voices heard,” they said. “We look forward to continuing to work directly together as we strive to make every day better for our employees.”

Votes to unionize other facilities, such as in Bessemer, Alabama. Amazon are contesting 416 votes in an appeal by the National Labor Relations Board.