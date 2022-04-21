HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Amazon Paid No Tax On $74 Billion In Sales

Amazon Paid No Tax On $74 Billion In Sales

By | 21 Apr 2022

Some truly crafty accounting has allowed Amazon’s European retail business to report 1.16 billion euros (A$1.69 billion) in losses for 2021.

This not only meant the business paid zero income tax on A$73.69 billion in sales, but they will also receive 1 billion euros in tax credits.

Sales were up in 2021 for the Luxembourg-based business, named Amazon EU Sarl, which reported a 17 per cent jump to sales of 51.3 billion euros across its e-commerce hubs in the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Poland and the Netherlands.

Not surprisingly, European regulators have tried to stop Amazon from profiting from such slippery tax arrangements. The regulator tried and failed to impose a $376.5 million tax bill, claiming its Luxembourg setup “amounted to illegal state aid.”

“Across Europe, we pay corporate tax amounting to hundreds of millions of euros,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

Its tax credits are “mainly due to the use of net losses carried forward in accordance with the tax consolidation system”, according to the spokesperson.

“We are investing heavily in creating jobs and infrastructure across Europe – more than 100 billion euros since 2010.

“Corporation tax is based on profits, not revenues, and last year Amazon EU Sarl made a loss as we opened more than 50 new sites across Europe and created over 65,000 well-paid jobs, taking our total European permanent workforce to over 200,000.”



About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
“No Silver Bullet” To Lower Injury Rate: Amazon CEO
Amazon Backs Ad-Supported TV Model With Freevee App
Amazon Hits Sellers With 5% Petrol Surcharge
Headphone Sellers Using Unrelated Reviews To Boost Amazon Ratings
COMMENT: Are JB Hi Fi & Best Buy Facing The Lights Being Turned Off On LIFX
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

CNN+ Closed Down After Just One Month Costing Network $500M
Latest News
/
April 22, 2022
/
Samsung To Adopt EV Battery Technology For Smartphones
Latest News
/
April 21, 2022
/
Alienware’s AMD-Powered Laptops Hit Australia
Latest News
/
April 21, 2022
/
New Sharp Flatbed Microwave Delivers Larger Space Easier Cleaning
Latest News
/
April 21, 2022
/
New Sennheiser Earbuds Come Ready For A Workout
Latest News
/
April 21, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

CNN+ Closed Down After Just One Month Costing Network $500M
Latest News
/
April 22, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Left wing US broadcaster CNN whose network is available on Foxtel and Fetch TV is shutting down their CNN+ operations...
Read More