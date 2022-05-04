HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Harvey Norman Drops Philips Premium TV’s

By | 4 May 2022

Harvey Norman have dumped the Philips premium TV brand with questions now being raised about the future of the TP Vision operation in Australia.

ChannelNews understands that the Philips TV business could revert back to being managed by a distributor who has had a lot of success with the brand, before TP Vision took over sales of their premium TV range in Australia.

Jason Oh TP Vision

Back in 2019 TP Vision who have the global rights to Philips TV’s which are seen by analysts as being “up there in the premium TV market” hired former Tempo sales executive Jason Oh.

One of the main problems is that TP Vision failed to invest in marketing in Australia with no PR announcements, advertising or social media engagement. Regionally there has also been a high turnover of staff.

At the time he told ChannelNews that he was confident that several major retailers including JB Hi Fi would start ranging the Philips premium range of TVs.

During COVID Sydney based Tempo was appointed to distribute the Philips audio range they also distribute the Philips PC accessory range that is proving a popular range at the likes of Big W.

The move by TP Vision to expand its local operation into the premium TV market, comes as the market for premium TV’s become difficult because of the success of LG Electronics who will today reveal their new 2022 TV range for the Australian market and Samsung who hold over 80% of the premium market between them .

Neither Harvey Norman nor TP Vision have commented on the move.

TP Vision who was established in 2012 recently launched a new range of premium 8K and 4k TV’s in Europe where the brand is extremely popular in markets such as the UK.


David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
