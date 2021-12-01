Twitter has announced its users will no longer to be allowed to share private photos or videos of another person without their consent.

This move comes the day after co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO, with Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal steeping into the top role.

“Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person’s privacy, and may lead to emotional or physical harm,” Twitter said in a blog post on Tuesday.

“The misuse of private media can affect everyone, but can have a disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities.”

In order to take action against violating media, Twitter will need either a first-person report or one from an authorised body.

It doesn’t apply to newsworthy media, nor that which features a public figure.