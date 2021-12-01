Twitter Bans Sharing Of Private Photos, Videos Without Consent
Twitter has announced its users will no longer to be allowed to share private photos or videos of another person without their consent.
This move comes the day after co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO, with Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal steeping into the top role.
“Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person’s privacy, and may lead to emotional or physical harm,” Twitter said in a blog post on Tuesday.
“The misuse of private media can affect everyone, but can have a disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities.”
In order to take action against violating media, Twitter will need either a first-person report or one from an authorised body.
It doesn’t apply to newsworthy media, nor that which features a public figure.