HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Twitter Bans Sharing Of Private Photos, Videos Without Consent

Twitter Bans Sharing Of Private Photos, Videos Without Consent

By | 1 Dec 2021

Twitter has announced its users will no longer to be allowed to share private photos or videos of another person without their consent.

This move comes the day after co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as CEO, with Chief Technology Officer Parag Agrawal steeping into the top role.

“Sharing personal media, such as images or videos, can potentially violate a person’s privacy, and may lead to emotional or physical harm,” Twitter said in a blog post on Tuesday.

“The misuse of private media can affect everyone, but can have a disproportionate effect on women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities.”

In order to take action against violating media, Twitter will need either a first-person report or one from an authorised body.

It doesn’t apply to newsworthy media, nor that which features a public figure.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Jack Dorsey Steps Down As Twitter CEO
Apple’s Privacy Policy Cost Social Media Giants Over $13 Billion
Facebook Mocked, Twitter Boss Calls It A Dictatorship
ACCC Seeks New Powers To Curb Tech Sector
Google Wants To Out-Twitter Twitter
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Samsung Reveal 2022 Phone Lineup, ‘Revenge Spending’ Will Fuel Market
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/
Nvidia Lose Samsung, Gain TSMC For RTX 40-Series GPUs
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/
QR Code Food Ordering Platforms Mine Data To Success
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/
LG’s New CordZero Handstick Cleans Up, Then Cleans Itself
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/
Xbox Improves Cloud Graphics For Edge Users Only
Latest News
/
November 30, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Samsung Reveal 2022 Phone Lineup, ‘Revenge Spending’ Will Fuel Market
Latest News
/
December 1, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Samsung recently shared its smartphone shipment forecast with a number of suppliers, who very prompted spilled this news all over...
Read More