In an ongoing effort to ease their reliance on US multinational Qualcomm for modem hardware for 5G connectivity for their iPhones, Apple have reportedly commissioned chip titans Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) to build 5G modems for future iPhones.

Word has it Apple aims to use TSMC’a 4nm manufacturing process for their first in-house 5G modem sometime in 2023.

On top of that, Apple are believed to be working on their own radio frequency and millimetre wave components to complement it.

Other sources suggest they’re also developing a power management chip for the modem.

This latest move from Apple to step away from Qualcomm comes after they bought Intel’s 5G modem business in 2019.

Cutting down reliance on Qualcomm won’t just save Apple money, it would allow Cupertino to boost efficiency through better hardware integration.

While this won’t go ahead until 2023, it’s not known exactly when the new chip will land in actual iPhones.