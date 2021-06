Nvidia is planning to halve the production of its RTX 2060 graphics card and move the production capacity to its RTX 30-series.

This is the offset the impact caused by the ongoing chip shortages, which has seen the card largely unavailable since its release last year – with resellers inflating the price.

Bobantang sources said that NVIDIA issued an internal notice to board partners explaining the production shift, which is expected to start this month.