Razer has launched its first-ever AMD-powered gaming laptop, the new 14-inch Razer Blade 14, after a three-year hiatus.

The latest Razer Blade 14 will include an eight-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor, as well as up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and up to QHD 165Hz display. It features dual speakers, per-key Razer Chroma RGB, and an array of ports including two USB-C, two USB-A, HDMI, and 3.5mm.

Brad Wildes, Senior Vice President & General Manager of Razer’s Systems Business Unit, hailed the new Blade 14 as the “ultimate mobile gaming experience”.

“When we introduced the Blade 14 in 2013, Razer challenged the industry to think bigger, yet smaller. The original Blade 14 revolutionized the mobile gaming landscape, earned laptop of the decade, and brought us to where we are today.

“The new Blade 14 aims to shake up the industry once again by combining Razer’s decade worth of experience in crafting ultra-compact and high-end gaming machines with the power and efficiency of AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors,” he said.

The ultra-thin Blade 14’s chassis measures 0.66” x 8.66” x 12.59” and weighs in at 1.78kg , which Razer says makes it the world’s smallest 14-inch gaming laptop; it is cooled by Razer’s vapour chamber technology, rather than heat pipes.

Razer has also launched a gallium nitride (GaN) charger, which includes two USB-C and two USB-A ports offering up to 130W of combined charging power between them.

The new Razer Blade 14 is available starting at $3099 AUD for the configuration with RTX 3060 and FHD screen, up to $4999 for the RTX 3080 QHD version.