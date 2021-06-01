NSW Police is ahead of the game, being one of the country’s first ‘enterprise’ customers of the Starlink satellite internet service.

“SpaceX Starlink – We now have the first commercial service in Australia,” NSW Police innovation manager Leighton Schraw wrote in a LinkedIn post.

“Big, big thank you from NSWPF Innovation to the folks at SpaceX for letting us join the program so quickly.”

The NSW Police have moved quickly, with Starlink only released in Australia in April, as a beta version.

It is only available in parts of southern NSW (and in central Victoria) with speeds of between 50-150 Mbps.