HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Nvidia Confirms RTX 3080 Ti, Its New Flagship GPU

Nvidia Confirms RTX 3080 Ti, Its New Flagship GPU

By | 1 Jun 2021
,

Nvidia has officially unveiled its much-speculated high-end 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti graphics cards.

The 3080 Ti replaces the stock 3080 as the flagship Ampere model, with Nvidia hailing it as one and a half times faster than the previous generation’s 2080 Ti.

Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of NVIDIA’s GeForce business (below), hailed it as the “ultimate upgrade” for the GPU enthusiast market, built to keep up with today’s gaming titles.

“New titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion have elevated realism, demanding even more of the GPU.

“The 80 Ti class of GPUs represents the best of our gaming lineup,” he said.

Alongside the 3080 Ti comes the 3070 Ti, sitting between the popular 3070 and 3080 models. One and a half times faster than the 2070 Super, it also doubles the speed of 2017’s GTX 1070 Ti.

The 3080 Ti is slated to become available for $1199 USD ($1550 AUD) on June 3, with the 3070 Ti releasing a week later on June 10 for $599 USD ($770 AUD). Official Australian pricing has yet to be released, but is likely to be higher; additionally, the global chip shortage, coupled with high demand, could drive prices up even further.

Nvidia’s Ti graphics cards are improved versions of their stock counterparts, with higher performance at a price premium. The first 30-series Ti graphics card, the 3060 Ti, launched late last year – before the stock 3060.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Nvidia Kneecaps Crypto Mining To Ease RTX 30 Demand
Intel, Nvidia Launch Mobile Gaming Chips
Asus Announces Three New Gaming Laptops
Laptop Manufacturer Leaks New Nvidia Graphics Card
Fresh Headache For Nvidia ARM Buyout As UK Govt Wades In
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NSW Police Signs Up To Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Service
Industry Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/
Noirot’s Affordable Home Heating Range Is Your Best Friend This Winter
Brands Industry Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/
Survey Shows Aussie Shoppers Still Fearful Of Amazon
Industry Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/
Brilliant Lighting Expands Into Home Security
Latest News Security
/
June 1, 2021
/
AMD Finally Shows Off New Laptop GPUs
AMD Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NSW Police Signs Up To Elon Musk’s Starlink Internet Service
Industry Latest News
/
June 1, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
NSW Police is ahead of the game, being one of the country’s first ‘enterprise’ customers of the Starlink satellite internet...
Read More