Nvidia has officially unveiled its much-speculated high-end 3070 Ti and 3080 Ti graphics cards.

The 3080 Ti replaces the stock 3080 as the flagship Ampere model, with Nvidia hailing it as one and a half times faster than the previous generation’s 2080 Ti.

Jeff Fisher, senior vice president of NVIDIA’s GeForce business (below), hailed it as the “ultimate upgrade” for the GPU enthusiast market, built to keep up with today’s gaming titles.

“New titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion have elevated realism, demanding even more of the GPU.

“The 80 Ti class of GPUs represents the best of our gaming lineup,” he said.

Alongside the 3080 Ti comes the 3070 Ti, sitting between the popular 3070 and 3080 models. One and a half times faster than the 2070 Super, it also doubles the speed of 2017’s GTX 1070 Ti.

The 3080 Ti is slated to become available for $1199 USD ($1550 AUD) on June 3, with the 3070 Ti releasing a week later on June 10 for $599 USD ($770 AUD). Official Australian pricing has yet to be released, but is likely to be higher; additionally, the global chip shortage, coupled with high demand, could drive prices up even further.

Nvidia’s Ti graphics cards are improved versions of their stock counterparts, with higher performance at a price premium. The first 30-series Ti graphics card, the 3060 Ti, launched late last year – before the stock 3060.