Today is officially the first day of winter, and considering we are set to experience an icy three month stretch, you are not alone if you are starting to panic about which heater system will warm your family home without forcing you to take out a second mortgage on said home.

Enter: the Noirot range of heaters, which range from between $369-$499 at the Good Guys.

At the top of the range, the Noirot 7358-8T Spot Plus Panel Heater (pictured above) offers 2400 watts of heating power, and a patented Monobloc element which uses the natural convection process to circulate heat throughout your house without blasting hot air indiscriminately, or leaving dreaded cool zones.

The precision thermostat maintains a desired temperature within 0.1 degrees, and the lack of a fan makes this model whisper quiet.

At the opposite end, the insanely affordable Noirot 7358-5 Spot Plus Panel Heater ($369) offers up much of the same level of comfort, albeit with a less powerful 1500 watt system that will nonetheless heat your entire house effortlessly.

As with the high-end model, this offers temperature control to within 0.1 of a degree, and is fan-free and whisper-quiet. It’s also kid-friendly, with childproof settings, and a thermal safety cut-out, and a bracket to mount it on your wall out of reach from small, curious hands.

Between this two models, in both price and specs, are a number of other heaters that offer a similar level of affordability, peace of mind with thermal safety cut-out, lifetime warranties, and shelter from the coming storm.