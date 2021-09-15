Today, the state of New South Wales hit an important milestone, with 80 per cent of over-15s having had their first COVID-19 vaccination.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian called the result, “a huge tribute to everyone in our community”, saying ti was “an outstanding result, compared to where we’ve been.”

47 per cent of people in NSW are fully vaccinated.

She cautioned that we need to “hold the line” and that premature relaxation of restrictions would result in the state’s efforts going backward.

This news comes as health authorities warn that mid-October is likely to be the peak of hospitalisations, which will put stress on the entire health system.