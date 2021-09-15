HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Industry > NSW Hits 80% First-Vaccination Mark

NSW Hits 80% First-Vaccination Mark

By | 15 Sep 2021
,

Today, the state of New South Wales hit an important milestone, with 80 per cent of over-15s having had their first COVID-19 vaccination.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian called the result, “a huge tribute to everyone in our community”, saying ti was “an outstanding result, compared to where we’ve been.”

47 per cent of people in NSW are fully vaccinated.

She cautioned that we need to “hold the line” and that premature relaxation of restrictions would result in the state’s efforts going backward.

This news comes as health authorities warn that mid-October is likely to be the peak of hospitalisations, which will put stress on the entire health system.

About Post Author
You may also like
COMMENT: Why Gladys Is Right Dumping Daily Briefings With Boring Media
Gladys Won’t Close Department Stores In Sydney
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Motorola Edge 20 – More Than Just A Thin Smartphone
Latest News Motorola
/
September 15, 2021
/
Uniden Gives Free Solar Panels To Aussie Customers
Latest News
/
September 15, 2021
/
Uniti Brings Nokia Mesh Routers To Oz
Latest News Nokia
/
September 15, 2021
/
LG Shows Off New High-End Home Cinema Displays
Latest News LG
/
September 15, 2021
/
Murdoch Buys TMZ For “Very Modest” Amount
Latest News
/
September 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Motorola Edge 20 – More Than Just A Thin Smartphone
Latest News Motorola
/
September 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola’s Edge 20 smartphone, sitting in the middle of its new range, may have a skinny form factor and price...
Read More