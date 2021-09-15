LG has revealed its first direct-view LED (DVLED) home cinema line in the US, designed for high-end residential installations.

Powered by WebOS and available exclusively through dealers, the DVLED home cinema range offers 4K and 8K displays in 16:9 or 32:9 aspect ratios. Unlike normal LED displays, which use the lights to brighten an LCD screen, these displays use LEDs themselves to create the image, improving both contrast and brightness.

According to Dan Smith, LG Electronics USA’s vice president in charge of DVLED displays, the range highlights LG’s innovations in DVLED technology.

“This truly is the supercar of home display technologies, offering hand-constructed quality and performance that appeals to those with luxury lifestyles who want something that is not only immersive, but also highly exclusive.

“LG DVLED Extreme Home Cinema Display technology is rated to last 100,000 hours before reaching half-life, meaning that it could deliver stunning visuals for over 10 years,” he said.

LG has yet to announce Australian availability for the line.