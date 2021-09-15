HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Murdoch Buys TMZ For “Very Modest” Amount

Murdoch Buys TMZ For “Very Modest” Amount

By | 15 Sep 2021

The Fox Corporation has purchased leading gossip website for roughly $50 million, a deal that CEO Lachlan Murdoch calls “very modest” in scale.

Murdoch told a Bank of America conference today that “when we look at TMZ, we see a business that we were not in, in terms of celebrity or entertainment news, but can absolutely fit alongside all of our other brands and platforms, and can help drive it across the board.”

Murdoch explains that what Fox looks for in a business is “something that we can from a content or business model perspective, plug into our multiple platforms, where we can monetise them through entertainment, through news, through sports, and digital.”

TMZ was previously owned by Warner Media. It was founded by Harvey Levin in 2005. The site has broken many high-profile entertainment news stories, including the deaths of Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston

 

<
About Post Author
,
You may also like
News Says No Thanks To “Blank Cheque” For Foxtel
Rugby Walks Away From Foxtel, Optus Sports Reportedly Sole Bidder
Aust Leads News Corp Tumble
News Corp OZ Calls For Google To Break Up
James Murdoch May Replace Musk
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

REVIEW: Motorola Edge 20 – More Than Just A Thin Smartphone
Latest News Motorola
/
September 15, 2021
/
Uniden Gives Free Solar Panels To Aussie Customers
Latest News
/
September 15, 2021
/
Uniti Brings Nokia Mesh Routers To Oz
Latest News Nokia
/
September 15, 2021
/
LG Shows Off New High-End Home Cinema Displays
Latest News LG
/
September 15, 2021
/
NSW Hits 80% First-Vaccination Mark
Industry Latest News
/
September 15, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

REVIEW: Motorola Edge 20 – More Than Just A Thin Smartphone
Latest News Motorola
/
September 15, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola’s Edge 20 smartphone, sitting in the middle of its new range, may have a skinny form factor and price...
Read More