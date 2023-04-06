HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > NSW Follows VIC, SA In TikTok Ban

NSW Follows VIC, SA In TikTok Ban

By | 6 Apr 2023

NSW has followed Victoria and South Australia in banning TikTok from government-issued devices, after Anthony Albanese signed off on a Federal government-wide ban of the Chinese social media app.

Albanese’s ban followed a a review by the Department of Home Affairs into the security risks of the platform. The US, UK, Canada, and New Zealand have all banned the app from government-issued devices.

“I have asked for Cyber Security NSW to issue advice to NSW Government employees, to implement this change as soon as possible,” NSW Premier Chris Minns said.

“I will no longer be using TikTok.”

TikTok’s Australian boss Lee Hunter isn’t happy about these bans.

“Again, we stress that there is no evidence to suggest that TikTok is in any way a security risk to Australians and we should not be treated differently to other social media platforms,” Hunter said.

“Our millions of Australian users deserve a government which makes decisions based upon facts and which treats all businesses fairly, regardless of country of origin.”



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Telcos Overtake Social Media As Australia’s Least Trusted Industry
Albo Issues Government-Wide TikTok Ban
Consumers Spent $50.5 Billion On Apps During Q1 2023
$19.7 Billion Drop In TikTok Founder’s Fortunes
Google Asks Judge To Dismiss Digital Advertising Suit
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Will Globite Luggage Face Problems With Their Direct Sell Strategy?
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
Winnings Opens Sydney Showroom To Customers
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
Telcos Overtake Social Media As Australia’s Least Trusted Industry
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
Mobile X A Cheap New Way To Manage Data Tipped For OZ After US Roll Out
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
Foxtel Secures Indian Premier League In Multi-Year Deal
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Will Globite Luggage Face Problems With Their Direct Sell Strategy?
Latest News
/
April 6, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
Brands that open their own stores are facing a backlash, with a major retailer believed to have moved to start...
Read More