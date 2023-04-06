NSW has followed Victoria and South Australia in banning TikTok from government-issued devices, after Anthony Albanese signed off on a Federal government-wide ban of the Chinese social media app.

Albanese’s ban followed a a review by the Department of Home Affairs into the security risks of the platform. The US, UK, Canada, and New Zealand have all banned the app from government-issued devices.

“I have asked for Cyber Security NSW to issue advice to NSW Government employees, to implement this change as soon as possible,” NSW Premier Chris Minns said.

“I will no longer be using TikTok.”

TikTok’s Australian boss Lee Hunter isn’t happy about these bans.

“Again, we stress that there is no evidence to suggest that TikTok is in any way a security risk to Australians and we should not be treated differently to other social media platforms,” Hunter said.

“Our millions of Australian users deserve a government which makes decisions based upon facts and which treats all businesses fairly, regardless of country of origin.”